Video show Rapidan Dam being torn down, days after partially collapsing in southern Minnesota

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The Rapidan Dam is no more. The iconic building partially collapsed into the Blue Earth River earlier this week.

On Friday night officials with Blue Earth County announced they took possession of the dam store building from the Hruska family and removed the structure from the riverbank.

"My family has lost their home, they've lost their business, their livelihood and their land will be gone," said Shannon Whittet of the Hruska family earlier this week. "This feels like a death in our family."

For years, the Rapidan Damn store, which WCCO featured in a Finding Minnesota segment in 2022, was a place for families to make happy memories. Thankfully the bar, chairs, tables, and memorabilia was saved from the building.

Debris blocking the damn caused the Blue Earth River to carve out a path bringing it right to the edge of the Rapidan Dam. The building hung precariously for a few days before the partial collapse.