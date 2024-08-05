4 hurt in 5-vehicle crash on deadly stretch of Interstate 35 near Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Four people were hurt on Sunday in a five-vehicle crash along an infamous stretch of Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 3 p.m. on the interstate near Faribault.

Three SUVs, a sedan and a pickup truck were involved, although it's not clear what set off the crash.

Two of the victims in the sedan, a 71-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for treatment. Both are Brazilian nationals.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 19-year-old man from Medford, was transported to Faribault Hospital, as was a 67-year-old Woodbury man who was driving one of the SUVs.

Milepost 53 of Interstate 35 near Faribault WCCO

Three other people in the two other SUVs weren't hurt. The state patrol says all four victims are expected to survive. All were wearing seat belts, and investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

This stretch of the interstate, within milepost 53, was the site of several crashes in August 2023 that left three people dead and five more hurt. The accidents occurred in the midst of an $18 million resurfacing project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation subsequently added several portable message signs and rumble strips to northbound and southbound lanes in response.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 10, 2023.