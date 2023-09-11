MnDOT installs message signs, rumble strips along I-35 near Faribault following deadly summer

FARIBAULT, Minn. — A stretch of a construction project on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota is getting a safety update following a string of deadly crashes.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says 10 new, larger, and portable message signs have been placed north and south of Faribault. These will replace the signs with flashers that have been up since the project began.

Motorists will see them ahead of the construction zone as an extra reminder for slowing or stopped traffic and the approaching work zone. They also added temporary rumble strips to alert drivers of the upcoming changes.

Drivers WCCO spoke with in Faribault raised concerns after a string of crashes left three dead and five more injured in multiple incidents in the month of August alone.

