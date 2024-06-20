567,000 chargers sold at Costco recalled after two homes catch fire

6/20: CBS Morning News 6/20: CBS Morning News 20:03

A Michigan company is recalling about 567,000 portable battery chargers sold at Costco nationwide after 120 reports of the product overheating while charging, with the devices linked to two residential fires.

The recall involves myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable chargers with model numbers AO10FK-A, AO10FK-B, and AO10FK-C. The chargers were sold at Costco stores and online from January 2022 through November 2023 for about $40, myCharge disclosed Thursday in a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Image of recalled myCharge portable battery charger. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Birmingham, Mich.-based myCharge said it had received five reports of the made-in-China charges overheating, including the two home fires. Costco also received 115 returns of the chargers, with customers mentioning melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding or sparking. There have been no reports of injuries requiring medical attention.

Owners of the recalled chargers should stop using them and contact myCharge for a replacement.

The company can be reached at (888) 251-2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; by email at compliance@mycharge.com; or on myCharge's website.