Time's running out to get a whiff of Horace the corpse flower at Como Zoo
There are only a few hours left to get a whiff of an event that only happens once every seven to 10 years: the blooming of Horace the corpse flower at Como Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Corpse flowers grow up to 9 feet tall and let off an intense smell when in bloom.
Experts say this rare bloom helps draw attention to the efforts of conserving the corpse flower.
"There's fewer than a thousand left in the wild due to habitat loss," said Como horticulture supervisor Ariel Dressler. "That area is really popular for palm oil plantations."
The flower only blooms for a day or two, so Monday may be the last day to experience the floral wonder.
Horace sits near the Japanese Garden Gates. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.