Man charged with stabbing couple as they slept inside their Coon Rapids home

A 36-year-old Twin Cities man is now in custody after two days on the run in connection with a double stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

On Friday, the Anoka County Attorney's Office charged the suspect, from New Brighton, with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault in connection with the attack.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a residence off Ibis Street, just north of the Coon Rapids Soccer Complex. There, first responders found the victims, a man and a woman, "in their bed covered in apparent blood."

Court documents state the man had more than 15 stab wounds, including "two severe lacerations on his neck, significant injury to his eye and one laceration to his chest." He was eventually brought to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for emergency eye surgery.

The woman "had multiple stab wounds on her head and arms," according to the complaint, exposing "portions of her skull" that required emergency facial reconstruction surgery.

She told investigators the suspect had lived with them for a few days after his release from "treatment," the complaint states, and before he went to stay with friends in Minneapolis.

Hours before the attack, she said the other victim brought the suspect back to their home. She told police she awoke to hearing the other victim's screams and saw the suspect stabbing him with a steak knife before he turned his attention to her.

The suspect then allegedly stole her SUV, which was found abandoned Thursday in Minneapolis, court documents state. He was located by police and arrested on Saturday morning.

If convicted, the suspect could spend decades in prison.