Cook County authorities search for missing pilot, ultralight aircraft

COOK COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a missing man who was last seen piloting an ultralight plane.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says a man flying an ultralight plane took off around 30 Flutereed Road. He and his plane were last seen in the area of Hammer Road in Hovland.

Cook County Search and Rescue and Hovland Fire are searching for the pilot.

An aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol was also utilized to begin an air search of the area.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have seen the aircraft to call 218-387-3030 and provide an approximate location and time the plane was seen.