Body of missing ultralight aircraft pilot Denny Pechacek found in Lake Superior

HOVLAND, Minn. – The body of a missing pilot was found Thursday morning in Lake Superior.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Denny Pechacek went missing on Aug. 18 after he took off on a flight in his ultralight craft from Hovland, which is about 18 miles northeast of Grand Marais.

Several agencies assisted in the search to find Pechacek, including U.S. Air Force Search and Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard. On Thursday morning, his helmet was found washed up on a beach. Side-scan sonar equipment located his body, and his remains were recovered from the Great Lake.

"This is not the outcome that we wanted, and our thoughts and prayers go to Denny's family and friends," said Sheriff Pat Eliasen. "We are so very fortunate that we live in a community where people will drop what they're doing and rally to assist those in need."

The crash is still under investigation, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine his exact cause of death.

NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 21, 2023.