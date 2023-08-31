Watch CBS News
Rep. Dean Phillips cites McConnell, Feinstein in Twitter call for term limits

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- After another highly visible health scare for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Dean Phillips is calling for term limits for some public officials -- though Phillips himself admits the push is fairly futile.

McConnell, 81, appeared to freeze during an exchange with reporters at an event in his home state of Kentucky on Wednesday. A similar incident happened about a month ago during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.

Phillips' call also referenced Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the 90-year-old Democrat who has given power of attorney to her daughter and was hospitalized after a fall at her home earlier this month. Feinstein also had a lengthy absence from Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

"For goodness sake, the family, friends, and staff of Senators Feinstein and McConnell are doing them and our country a tremendous disservice. It's time for term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court, and some basic human decency," Phillips posted on X.

While seemingly full-throated, Phillips qualified his demand about half an hour after the original post.

"While a huge majority of Americans (including me) favor term limits, it would require amending our Constitution and support of 2/3s of the US House and Senate, and 3/4 of State legislatures - all voting against their own self interests. You think that's gonna happen?" he said.

Phillips, 54, represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District -- the western suburbs of the Twin Cities. He is currently serving his third term.

