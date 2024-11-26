Watch CBS News
Judge orders competency evaluation for Minneapolis man accused of shooting neighbor

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation to determine whether a Minneapolis man accused of shooting his neighbor is fit to stand trial.

John Sawchak is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, stalking and harassment. The charges stem from an alleged pattern of harassment that ended with Sawchak shooting his neighbor, Davis Moturi, in October, court documents state.

A hearing is set for Dec. 31, at which time a judge will review Sawchak's evaluation and rule whether a trial will proceed.

Moturi's shooting sparked outrage from the community and calls for apologies and action from city leaders, including Police Chief Brian O'Hara. In response, O'Hara announced an expanded partnership with community leaders to help mediate civil disputes and prevent them from escalating into violence.

The Minneapolis City Council has ordered an independent review of the incident. That report is expected to be complete by June.

