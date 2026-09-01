Como Zoo welcomes 2 new gorillas, Nora and Kamba

Minnesota's Como Zoo is welcoming two new gorillas to its family, Kamba and Nora, who were introduced to the public on Tuesday.

The female western lowland gorillas recently arrived from Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where they were both born and grew up together. The move was recommended through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which helps zoos maintain healthy, genetically diverse animal populations and supports appropriate social groupings.

Kamba is turning 22 on Tuesday, while Nora is 12 years old. Zoo officials say Kamba has a "calm, laid-back personality," and Nora is "bold, confident, and full of personality."

Nora (left) and Kamba (right) Brookfield Zoo Chicago

"This is an exciting milestone for Kamba and Nora, but they are still in charge of the pace," Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar said. "They have been settling in, building relationships with their care team and becoming familiar with their new surroundings. We will continue watching their behavior closely and following their cues as they take each new step."

For now, the zoo says Kamba and Nora will use the Gorilla Forest's outdoor yard separately from the established family troop of Schroeder, Nne and Arlene. While the two newcomers have individually met members of the family troop behind the scenes, officials say introductions involving the entire group will take more time.

Western lowland gorillas are classified as critically endangered due to habitat loss, poaching and disease, according to the Como Zoo.