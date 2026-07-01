Como Zoo picks name Cusi for "extremely active" baby sloth

The Como Zoo says it has picked the name for its baby Hoffman's two-toed sloth.

Cusi (pronounced Koo-see) was born on May 6 and is "extremely active, as far as sloths go," according to Zookeeper Em Brunmeier.

The name Cusi is a Quechua word meaning "joy." Hoffman's two-toed sloths are native to parts of the Peruvian forest, where Quechua is spoken by many Indigenous communities. The zoo says nearly 70% of its staff voted for the name.

According to the zoo, Cusi enjoys riding on mom Sago's chest.

"Cusi has become interested in solid foods at a remarkably young age and is constantly trying to sample whatever Sago is eating," said Brunmeier. "One day it's cherry tomatoes, the next it's green beans. Every day seems to bring a new favorite."

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

Cusi was born as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, which helps maintain a genetically diverse population in zoos.

Cusi's mom Sago is 7 years old, and dad Ziggy is 4 years old. The two arrived together at the zoo in 2023.

Last year Sago suffered a heartbreaking loss, as she gave birth prematurely. That baby did not survive.

Zoo staff, however say, that Sago and Cusi are healthy and thriving.

Staff still don't know if Cusi is male or female, as determining the sex of a young Hoffman's two-toed sloth takes time. The sloths show very subtle external differences and do not exhibit obvious sexual dimorphism at such a young age, according to the zoo.

"Cusi is looking very healthy and makes us smile every single day," Brunmeier added. "Cusi is bold, curious, a little goofy, and becoming more adventurous all the time. We can't wait for our guests to watch Cusi continue to grow."

Guests can see Cusi and Sago in the primate building, where the pair shares a habitat with saki monkeys.

Note: The above video first aired on May 20, 2026.