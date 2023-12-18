Commission to meet Tuesday to finalize new Minnesota state flag

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Minnesota will be one step closer to choosing a new state flag.

Dr. Anita Gaul is the vice chair of the group finalizing the next Minnesota flag.

The Worthington resident was proud when one particular design rose to the top — designed by a young man who is also from her region.

"Wow, what an honor for a young person from Luverne, Minnesota to have submitted the winning design," Gaul said. "I've reached out via email he has responded, he's so honored."

So, where is the commission at in the process?

"We need to come together one more time, in person, in St. Paul, to talk about possible modifications or alterations to that design," Gaul said.

Gaul says she thinks there are a dozen or so modified versions of the winning design to consider, and there's symbolism tied to every small edit.

"There is discussion about how many stripes there should be because there is significance behind the stripes," Gaul said.

She says the original design intended the blue to reflect our waters and skies, the green for our agriculture and forests, and the white for our snow and clouds.

So she expects a thorough discussion though the clock is ticking.

"I have a firm confidence that I do think we'll be able to agree upon the final design tomorrow," Gaul said on Monday. "It's getting crunch time for us on the commission. We have to finalize a flag design, we have to get our final report ready, and that has to be delivered to the legislature on Jan. 1. And with the holiday coming up, we really cannot waste any time."

Tuesday's 9 a.m. design meeting is a hybrid meeting. Click here for more information.