Watch CBS News
Local News

Commission to meet Tuesday to finalize new Minnesota state flag

By Erin Hassanzadeh

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s new state flag design could be finalized this week
Minnesota’s new state flag design could be finalized this week 02:01

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Minnesota will be one step closer to choosing a new state flag

Dr. Anita Gaul is the vice chair of the group finalizing the next Minnesota flag.

The Worthington resident was proud when one particular design rose to the top — designed by a young man who is also from her region.

"Wow, what an honor for a young person from Luverne, Minnesota to have submitted the winning design," Gaul said. "I've reached out via email he has responded, he's so honored."

new-state-flag-concept.png
SERC

RELATED: YouTuber's critique of Minnesota state flag finalists draws 1 million views

So, where is the commission at in the process?

"We need to come together one more time, in person, in St. Paul, to talk about possible modifications or alterations to that design," Gaul said.

Gaul says she thinks there are a dozen or so modified versions of the winning design to consider, and there's symbolism tied to every small edit.

"There is discussion about how many stripes there should be because there is significance behind the stripes," Gaul said.

She says the original design intended the blue to reflect our waters and skies, the green for our agriculture and forests, and the white for our snow and clouds.

So she expects a thorough discussion though the clock is ticking.

"I have a firm confidence that I do think we'll be able to agree upon the final design tomorrow," Gaul said on Monday. "It's getting crunch time for us on the commission. We have to finalize a flag design, we have to get our final report ready, and that has to be delivered to the legislature on Jan. 1. And with the holiday coming up, we really cannot waste any time."

Tuesday's 9 a.m. design meeting is a hybrid meeting. Click here for more information.

Erin Hassanzadeh
erin-hassanzadeh.png

Erin is back home in the Twin Cities after stops in South Korea and Omaha. The Jefferson High School grad (Go Jags!) is excited to get back to storytelling in the community that raised her.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 6:44 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.