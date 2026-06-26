Worker at Cold Spring Pilgrim's Pride plant dies after being pinned under equipment

A 29-year-old worker at a poultry plant in Cold Spring, Minnesota, died early Thursday morning after authorities say he was pinned under equipment.

According to the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the Pilgrim's Pride facility on the 800 block of Sauk River Road shortly after 1 a.m.

JBS, which owns the facility, said the employee was killed while trying to repair a loading dock in the shipping area of the plant.

By the time police arrived, coworkers had removed the man from under the equipment. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

JBS says it is conducting a full internal review and is cooperating with an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"The safety and well-being of our team members is our highest priority, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe working environment across all our operations," JBS said in a statement.

The plant was closed on Thursday.