5-year-old child drowns in Lake Minnetonka, sheriff says

A 5-year-old child drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Minnetonka, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at Lake Minnetonka Regional Park, with the child first "spotted in the water by a bystander" before lifeguards pulled them from the water and began life-saving measures, the sheriff's office said.

The child was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

"We are heartbroken for this child's family and loved ones," said a spokesperson with the sheriff's office. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating loss."

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating, and several agencies assisted at the scene, including the Three Rivers and Minnetrista police departments and the St. Bonifacius Fire Department.