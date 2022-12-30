Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning.

Authorities say the fire fully engulfed two homes on the 1400 block of South Wasson Lane. When crews arrived at around 4:30, they found bystanders outside, saying that a child was inside one of the homes.

Firefighters found the child, who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Red Cross is providing aid to the families, and the name of the victim will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.