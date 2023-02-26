Chaska PD: "Extremely drunk" driver falls asleep while ordering curly fries at Arby's

CHASKA, Minn. -- Police in Chaska say an "extremely drunk" motorist fell asleep while ordering from an Arby's drive-thru.

According to police, officers responded to the Arby's at around 1 p.m. Friday on the report of an unresponsive driver, later found to be a 43-year-old man and only occupant of the vehicle.

"Luckily, an observant patron noticed this and was able to open the driver's door and shift the vehicle into park, likely preventing damage to property and injury to others," police said.

- Boone’s Farm + an attempt at curly fries - Yesterday around 1:00pm, officers responded to the Arby’s drive-thru for... Posted by Chaska Police Department on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Police said the man was too drunk to do a standardized field sobriety test, so a search warrant was executed to get a blood sample. During that process, the man allegedly admitted to drinking wine earlier.

"Becoming extremely drunk and then driving to get curly fries is an incredibly selfish decision. Thankfully the man was not driving at higher speeds on the city streets or highways at the time he fell asleep," police said. "He'll be charged accordingly."