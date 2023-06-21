Prosecutors receive charging extension in south Minneapolis crash that killed 5

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors have received an extension on the deadline to decide which charges to file against a speeding driver who allegedly caused a crash that killed five young women in south Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wednesday it is "waiting for additional evidence, including toxicology testing results of the suspect's blood." The attorney's office received a 24-hour extension and expects charges to be filed by noon on Thursday.

The suspect driver is in custody, but WCCO will not name him until charges are formally filed.

According to police, the crash occurred Friday night when the driver sped down an exit ramp from Interstate 35W at nearly 100 mph, striking a vehicle carrying five friends out shopping for a friend's wedding: Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adam, 19.

CBS News

All five were killed.

Police said the speeding driver tried to flee the scene on foot, but was found and arrested. Investigators believe he was driving under the influence.

WCCO News legal analyst Joe Tamburino says prosecutors have two options when it comes to bringing charges: criminal vehicular homicide, or a more serious charge of third-degree murder.

Nearly five years ago in California, the suspect driver was speeding when he struck a woman with a car and fled. She was in a coma for 20 days. In that case, he was sentenced to eight years, but was released earlier this year for good behavior after participating in a program where prisoners can work as firefighters to put out wildfires in California.

Note: The video above first aired June 21, 2023.