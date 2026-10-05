Man, 20, accused of attacking 2 teenage girls in separate Twin Cities incidents

A 20-year-old man faces sexual assault and attempted kidnapping charges in connection with separate attacks on teenage girls last month in the Twin Cities, according to online court records.

According to a criminal complaint, both incidents occurred Sept. 28, with one happening in Ramsey in the afternoon and the other that night in Coon Rapids.

Law enforcement with the Ramsey Police Department responded to the area of Alpine Drive Northwest and Vicuna Street Northwest around 2:05 p.m. for a report that a male, later identified as Oliver Joseph Butcher, pursued and grabbed a 15-year-old girl, the court document said. She told investigators that Butcher approached her while driving a black Dodge SUV and asked for directions to the nearest Walmart.

Oliver Joseph Butcher, 20. Minnesota Department of Corrections

The complaint said that after the girl gave directions to Butcher, he parked his vehicle and left it. She then became fearful and started running from him. According to the court document, he chased her and "bear-hugged" her from behind, picking her up off the ground.

Butcher started to walk with the girl while holding her before she struck and pushed him, the complaint said. He then went back into his vehicle and drove away.

Around eight hours later, the Coon Rapids Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Northdale Lane Northwest for a male, later identified as Butcher, who had assaulted a 17-year-old girl, according to the court document. Law enforcement said she was walking back from a gas station when Butcher, driving a black Dodge SUV, rolled down his window and asked her for sexual acts in exchange for money. She said no and that she was a minor.

According to the complaint, Butcher left his SUV and said he had a gun before the 17-year-old girl started to flee the area. The court document said he chased her, pushed her to the ground, removed some of her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Butcher assaulted her for roughly two minutes before suddenly stopping and leaving he scene, the complaint said.

Investigators later learned that Butcher was associated with the Dodge and saw that his physical appearance was consistent with the descriptions given by both girls.

A Ramsey police officer conducted a traffic stop on the SUV early on Thursday, the court document said. Butcher was the driver and sole person in the vehicle. Law enforcement allegedly executed search warrants for the Dodge and a cellphone linked to him, and location data showed both were in the area of each incident at the times described by the girls.

Butcher admitted to investigators that he chased the 15-year-old girl in Ramsey and intended to have sex with her, the complaint said. He also admitted to chasing the 17-year-old girl in Coon Rapids and attacking her, and said he also intended to have sex with her, per the court document.

Court records show that in addition to attempted kidnapping, Butcher is charged with one count each of first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, he could face up to 77 years and six months in prison.

Sexual assault resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

• • National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)