2 men charged after more than $25K worth of goods, including rare Pokémon cards, stolen from Eagan store

Two men are facing charges after more than $25,000 in merchandise, including "many rare" Pokémon cards, was stolen from a store in Eagan, Minnesota, in June, according to court documents filed Monday.

The St. Paul, Minnesota, men, ages 34 and 37, are each charged with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft in the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the June 27 burglary at the store on Diffley Road, which WCCO has identified as Duck!, around 3:44 a.m. The owner of the establishment provided surveillance video to law enforcement that showed two individuals entering the business through a window they broke with a rock.

The video also showed the two people running to a display case and putting "several pieces of high-value merchandise" into garbage bags before leaving the scene, court documents said.

The merchandise stolen had a total value of $26,475.44, per the complaint.

A bag found by law enforcement inside the store after the incident was swabbed for DNA, according to court documents. The DNA was later analyzed and matched the 34-year-old man through the Minnesota Convicted Offender DNA database.

The complaint said detectives learned during their investigation of a similar theft of a Pokémon card store that happened in July in Osseo, Minnesota. The incident allegedly involved suspects fleeing the business in a Kia Sportage registered to the 37-year-old man.

The 37-year-old man's parole officer reviewed video of the Duck! burglary and said they believed one of the suspects to be him "based on the suspect's physical characteristics, body movements, and mannerisms," court documents said.

Phone data reviewed by investigators showed the 37-year-old man was in the area of Duck! on June 27, traveling toward the store shortly before the burglary, according to the complaint.

If convicted, each man could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000. Court records show they're also charged in connection with the Osseo theft, in which four boxes of Pokémon cards valued at $11,230.02 were stolen.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on July 1, 2026.