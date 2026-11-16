The owner of a horse boarding and training facility in Dakota County, Minnesota, is facing several charges after nine horses were seized from the site and found to have a range of health and care issues, according to charges filed on Monday.

The 39-year-old Hampton, Minnesota, woman is charged with two counts of mistreatment of animals and four counts of violation of the Pet and Companion Welfare Act, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office on April 14 received a report of neglected horses at Reanna Stables in Hampton Township. A witness told a deputy they started boarding five horses at the facility in November 2025 and noticed the animals had lost a significant amount of weight.

The witness also told law enforcement they had found the horses without hay or water "on several occasions," the court document said. Photographs they provided allegedly showed the weight loss of the animals and "unsanitary conditions in the stables."

On April 21, another witness who had boarded their horse at the facility for over four years told law enforcement they noticed underweight horses, lack of food and water, lack of adequate fencing and strong urine/feces smells in a barn, according to the complaint. They also allegedly confronted the woman about the conditions in fall 2024, to which she blamed an employee and said it wouldn't happen again.

A third witness who boarded three horses at the facility told officials on April 23 that they noticed the woman's horses had issues like sores and lice, per the court document.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the facility on April 29 with the help of an agent with the Animal Humane Society and an equine veterinarian. The woman said at the time she believed the complaint was coming from a "disgruntled boarder who was behind on payments," according to the complaint. She added that she cleaned the horses' stalls daily and fed them three or four times per day.

The nine horses who were seized during the execution of the search warrant were examined by the veterinarian. They found five had below-ideal body condition scores, seven had overgrown hooves, two had large piles of manure in their respective stalls and one "appeared to have a tumor" on its face, the court document said.

Five of the seized horses belonged to the woman, while the other four were owned by boarders, per the complaint.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of nearly five years in prison, court records show.

Hampton Township is roughly 35 miles southeast of Minneapolis.