Champlin Park tops Centennial 14-7 in top-five matchup Friday night

It was a moist night under the lights for a top-five matchup.

Champlin Park had put up touchdowns in bunches leading up to Friday night. It looked like more of the same at first. A long opening drive; Miles Felton capped it with a 21-yard quarterback keeper — touchdown.

The defenses buckled down after that. With Centennial driving, Champlin Park's Eric Lukes pulled down a brilliant toe-tapping interception to kill a Cougars' drive. The first of two picks for him Friday. Rebels led 7-0 at half.

"I just had to go get it, man," Lukes said, referring to his first interception. "I wanted it really bad. I wanted a pick because I dropped my last one last game, so I really needed one."

Fourth quarter, it's a linebacker's turn. Damon Torke, an easy pick, and he returns it to the house. Fifty yards for the touchdown; 14-0 Rebels.

But the Rebels' ensuing squibbed kickoff gave Centennial a short field and they finally broke through. Edwin Ekah powered in for a touchdown.

But it was too late. Champlin Park went on a long drive, running out the clock, imposing their will.

The Rebels won a tough battle, 14-7. No love lost in victory.

"I think we'll win state," Felton said. "I think we're the best team in the state. I'm not afraid to say it. I think we can do everything. We just gotta take it one week at a time and we'll get it done."