Cedar Lake beaches closed due to blue-green algae

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board issued a hazardous algae warning for all three beaches at Cedar Lake. The board says blue-green algae can grow quickly and form blooms that can be toxic to people and to animals. The city is asking people to avoid swimming at the lake.

While a water test at the Cedar Lake South Beach triggered the closure, the board also closed the lakes two other beaches as the bloom is expected to move around the lake based on weather and wind conditions.

MPRB says the blue-green algae bloom has to do with the summer weather. Sunshine and water temperatures higher than 75 degrees make for ideal conditions for the algae to grow.

"Blue-green algae blooms are often described as looking like pea soup or spilled green paint. They can also appear as a brown or rust color in the water," the MPRB website says.

Three other beaches are also closed in Minneapolis, two on Bde Maka Ska and one on Lake Hiawatha, but not for blue-green algae. Those beaches are closed due to ecoli.

Minneapolis tracks beach closures and advisories in an online water quality map which is updated weekly.