Caught on video: Police pursuit in Albert Lea ends in median crash
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.
Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires.
The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median.
Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
