Caught on video: Police pursuit in Albert Lea ends in median crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.

Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires.

The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median.

Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:01 PM

