Catholic Charities helps Minnesota's unhoused vote ahead of midterms

More than 400,000 Minnesotans have already voted in this midterm election, according to the Secretary of State's office, a big increase from 2022, when around 280,000 were reported during that same stretch.

Saturday, an early-voting event at Catholic Charities helped those experiencing homelessness hit the polls.

"It's right here, all I had to do was wake up and come downstairs," said Cornelius, a client of Catholic Charities Twin Cities. "It made me feel that I have a voice."

The non-profit partnered with the City of Minneapolis for the one-day pop-up early voting event, right on their Higher Ground Minneapolis campus.

"Right when they opened at noon, there were people in line," said Carole Specktor, a Community Advocacy Manager for Catholic Charities Twin Cities.

The campus is home to an emergency shelter and three apartment facilities serving over 400 people.

"So often people that we serve have barriers to voting," said Specktor.

The organization's been helping educate clients about the election in a bipartisan manner. The team was also able to vouch for clients at the poll if they didn't have a permanent address.

"You know, life has been hard for a lot of these people," Specktor added.

"If you think a problem needs to be addressed, vote. Because if you don't vote you really can't complain," Cornelius told WCCO.

"Our clients matter too, and it's important for us to break down the barriers for them to be able to vote" said Specktor.

On Election Day, polls in towns with less than 500 residents aren't required to open until 10 a.m. although most will open at 7 a.m. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Absentee and early voting is available through the Monday before election day.