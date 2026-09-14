Man found dead in Cass Lake yard, investigation underway

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after a man was found dead in the yard of a home Sunday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the department received a request for an ambulance by the Leech Lake Tribal Police.

When law enforcement and medical crews arrived at the area of John Moose Drive Northwest in rural Cass Lake around 8 a.m., they found the man, dead.

Authorities are investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.