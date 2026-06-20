Carroll has a 3-run triple in the 8th to help the Diamondbacks beat the Twins 9-5

Corbin Carroll had a three-run triple in the eighth inning to tie Arizona's career triples mark and fell a homer shy of the cycle in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Carroll matched Stephen Drew's franchise record with his 52nd triple. He had an RBI single in the third inning and doubled in the fifth before his ninth triple of the season in the eighth.

Ketel Marte hit a solo home run to left in the sixth. Tristan Gray had an RBI single and Geraldo Perdomo scored twice for the Diamondbacks.

Victor Caratini hit a home run for the Twins in the second. Josh Bell and Royce Lewis hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.

Diamondbacks reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (2-2) threw 1 1/3 innings for the victory. Starter Michael Soroka left before the second inning with posterior hip discomfort sustained throwing warm-up pitches. Arizona used eight pitchers.

Connor Prielipp (2-5) pitched six innings for the Twins. He gave up nine hits and three earned runs.

RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.35 ERA) was set to start Saturday for the Diamondbacks against RHP Taj Bradley (5-3, 4.14).