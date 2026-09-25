This winery in western Minnesota is drawing in visitors thanks to agritourism

At Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria, Minnesota, freshly harvested grapes are starting their journey from vine to wine.

Since taking over the 190-acre property in 2008, the Bredeson family has grown Minnesota's winery from a 7,000-gallon operation to one that is five times that number. The second-generation family business is now owned and operated by the Bredesons.

The winery has become an agritourism destination that also features a brewery, wood-fired pizza kitchen and an event center.

But keeping a growing farm and tourism business running takes constant upkeep, from watching shifting frost cycles to managing the rising cost of supplies.

"So our shipping costs on that has gone through the roof, as well as shipping costs and expense on all of our glassware, our bottles, our labels. Pretty much every input cost that we have out here, you can imagine has increased right along with everyone else's," said Michelle Bredeson.

Despite rising costs, Bredeson says the heart of the business remains rooted in letting visitors connect with the land and experience a true taste of Minnesota year-round.

"Agritourism is not just for the summer. You know, we love to embrace the winter. We do cross country and snowshoe trails in the winter, we have a big winter festival. We want people to experience and be able to embrace all of Minnesota's seasons along with us," said Bredeson.

Bredeson encourages travelers to always keep in mind the local wine they could encounter, as well as local beer or a local cidery.

"These people spend a lot of love and time and energy into their products and they are going to be 100% better than anything else you can get," said Bredeson.

To learn more about Carlos Creek Winery and other farm experiences, check out the free directory.