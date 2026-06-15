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How to watch: Authorities announce $25K reward in 1987 missing persons cold case

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

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The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Monday afternoon is announcing a reward of up to $25,000 in the investigation into the 1987 disappearance of Carla Beth Anderson.

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Carla Beth Anderson was last seen on Nov. 13, 1987, at her apartment in Wadena, Minnesota. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz will make the announcement, along with Carla Anderson's brother, Dan, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.

Carla Anderson was last seen at her Greenwood Apartments residence in Wadena on the evening of Nov. 13, 1987, after spending time with her family. She had been scheduled to work the next day but never showed up.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says investigators found no signs of a break-in and nothing indicating a struggle when they went to her apartment. The only items missing were her apartment keys and her Hardee's jacket. 

Carla Anderson, who was 23 when she went missing, has not been seen or heard from since. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Despite pursuing hundreds of leads and conducting hundreds of interviews over nearly four decades, no arrests have been made in the investigation.

How to watch:

  • What: Press conference announcing a reward of up to $25,000 offered in the investigation into the disappearance of Carla Beth Anderson.
  • When: 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
  • Who: Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz, Carla Anderson's brother, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.
  • How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on CBS News Minnesota and on YouTube.

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