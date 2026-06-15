How to watch: Authorities announce $25K reward in 1987 missing persons cold case

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Monday afternoon is announcing a reward of up to $25,000 in the investigation into the 1987 disappearance of Carla Beth Anderson.

Carla Beth Anderson was last seen on Nov. 13, 1987, at her apartment in Wadena, Minnesota. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz will make the announcement, along with Carla Anderson's brother, Dan, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.

Carla Anderson was last seen at her Greenwood Apartments residence in Wadena on the evening of Nov. 13, 1987, after spending time with her family. She had been scheduled to work the next day but never showed up.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says investigators found no signs of a break-in and nothing indicating a struggle when they went to her apartment. The only items missing were her apartment keys and her Hardee's jacket.

Carla Anderson, who was 23 when she went missing, has not been seen or heard from since. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Despite pursuing hundreds of leads and conducting hundreds of interviews over nearly four decades, no arrests have been made in the investigation.

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