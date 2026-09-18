Person seriously hurt after being pinned under car in Apple Valley driveway, police say

A person was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in Apple Valley, Minnesota, when they were run over by a sedan and trapped beneath it on a residential driveway, police said.

Witnesses told police the victim was trying to "stop the vehicle from rolling backwards" down a "steep driveway."

WCCO

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to a home on Guild Avenue, just west of Wallace Park, on an initial report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle, Apple Valley police said. Investigators later determined no bicycle was involved.

First responders lifted the car off the victim, who police described as male, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police haven't said whether anyone was inside the car when it started to roll, or what caused it to move.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, police said.