Video shows car flipped into construction site hole in Minneapolis, no one injured

A person was able to escape unscathed after they drove their car into a construction zone and fell into a man-made water pipe hole in Minneapolis.

The crash happened around the 1000 University Avenue Southeast. City fire crews were initially told they might need to pull someone out, but by the time they arrived, the driver managed to climb out without any injuries.

The car, on the other hand, was still stuck.

WCCO

"I was just like right upside down, like something out of a cartoon," said Mike Stack.

Video shows a tow truck lifting the ride out. The front end was completely smashed in.