Car frozen into White Bear Lake becomes viral sensation

Cars on the ice are a common sight on White Bear Lake this time of year. But cars in the ice? That's out of the ordinary.

"It's just such an interesting sight," Karl Erickson said.

Erickson organizes the 10,000 Ice Anglers Project, a free program that gives thousands of kids a winter ice fishing experience that they wouldn't get otherwise.

"The front end is on the bottom, and the back end is kind of encased in probably 12 to 15 inches of ice at this point," Erickson said.

The story of exactly how this 2008 Buick Lucerne got here in the first place goes back to Jan. 27.

Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies said the driver of the car, a 41-year-old man from White Bear Lake, got out safely after his sedan broke through the ice. He allegedly told deputies he would get the car out. However, almost one month later, the car remains.

WCCO

Deputies said the owner of the car needs to somehow remove it, or he could soon face fines.

Erickson has made the most of the iced-in Buick. His videos on the Urban Ice Anglers Instagram page have even gone viral.

"I put it on Instagram, and it just went nuts, like a million views," Erickson said. "The reaction on social media's just been all over the place, 'Oh there's a dead body in there.'"

Erickson said the car is even attracting fish, like bluegills, who may see the vehicle as safe cover from predators.

The ice car is a good lesson as to why it's so important to check the ice before heading out, Erickson said, not only for the kids he teaches but clearly, adults as well.

"That's why they say no ice is ever 100% safe and this is kind of one of those reasons that showcases, yeah that's true," Erickson said.