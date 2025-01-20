Missing Apple Valley pizza delivery driver's car found in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — The car of a missing 42-year-old Apple Valley pizza delivery driver has been found in Wisconsin, police say.

A witness told authorities they believe they saw Shuefuab "Shue" Xiong in the red Toyota Camry in Superior around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Camry was found, unoccupied, by police in Superior on Sunday. Superior is around 170 miles north of Apple Valley.

Shuefuab Xiong had been driving a red Toyota Camry with a Minnesota plate CWT545. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Police also say a friend of Xiong spoke to him in Roseville Saturday around 8 p.m. It's unknown how he traveled from Superior to Roseville.

Investigators believe Xiong may be having a mental health crisis. He is not believed to be a threat to others, but authorities say he is known to carry a firearm and has a permit to carry.

Xiong reported to work at Domino's in Apple Valley on Jan. 14, but didn't make four scheduled deliveries.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 215 pounds. He is bald and has a black mustache, black beard and brown eyes, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says.

His family is offering a $20,000 reward for his safe return.

Anyone who has seen Xiong or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department 952-953-2700.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 17, 2025

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.