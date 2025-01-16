Apple Valley police searching for pizza delivery driver who went missing during work

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Police in the south metro are asking for the public's help finding a pizza delivery driver.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Shuefuab "Shue" Xiong, 42, reported to work at Domino's in Apple Valley on Tuesday but did not make four deliveries scheduled around 6 p.m. He had been driving a red Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate "CWT545".

Apple Valley police say Xiong may have been in Richfield around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and used another person's phone to attempt to contact his family.

Shuefuab "Shue" Xiong BCA

Xiong is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 215 pounds. He is bald and has a black mustache, black beard and brown eyes, the BCA says.

Anyone who has seen Xiong or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-953-2700 or Dakota County Dispatch at 952-322-2323.