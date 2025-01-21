Missing pizza delivery driver dies by suicide in St. Paul, police say

Caution: This is a disturbing story update that involves suicide.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 42-year-old Apple Valley pizza delivery driver who went missing last week died by suicide outside a St. Paul residence Tuesday, according to police.

St. Paul police say just after noon officers responded to a residence on the 1100 block of Rice Street following a 911 call for help involving a person having a mental health crisis. A family member reported that Shuefuab "Shue" Xiong was suffering from a mental health crisis and was threatening to take his own life. The caller added that Xiong had access to firearms inside the residence.

When officers arrived, family members were instructed to exit the building. Multiple attempts were made by the family to get Xiong to leave the building and get help, police said.

Police say during those efforts, Xiong ran out of the building and onto Geranium Avenue West where he died by suicide.

"The Saint Paul Police Department expresses our deepest condolences to Mr. Xiong's family during this incredibly difficult time," police said in a statement.

Xiong reported to work at Domino's in Apple Valley on Jan. 14, but didn't make four scheduled deliveries. His red Toyota Camry was located in Superior, Wisconsin late Saturday afternoon.

A friend of Xiong then spoke to him in Roseville Saturday evening. It's unknown how he traveled from Superior to Roseville.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.