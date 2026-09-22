Eagan man killed, woman fighting for life after Cannon Falls rollover crash, Minnesota State Patrol says

A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life following a single-vehicle crash Monday in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on southbound Highway 52 in Cannon Falls, located about 40 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

The driver and passenger — both 70 years old, from Eagan, Minnesota — were traveling in a Mini Cooper in the highway's northbound lanes when the driver "lost control and rolled in the median ditch," the state patrol says.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol is still investigating, and says both were wearing seat belts and alcohol isn't believed to have played a factor in the deadly crash.