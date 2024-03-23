Cameron Diaz welcomes baby boy named Cardinal at age 51

Cameron Diaz on her shift in priorities Cameron Diaz on her shift in priorities, new wine brand 08:09

Actor Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are "blessed and grateful" to have welcomed a baby boy — Cardinal Madden — to their family.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared on Friday.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures," said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is "really cute."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," said the post, which included an illustration with the words, "A little bird whispered to me."

Diaz and Madden also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020. They said at that time they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.

Diaz told CBS News in 2022 she took a "pause" from acting to focus on other projects, but mainly to enjoy being a mother to her then 2-year-old daughter. She said motherhood "has definitely" changed her and she loves watching her daughter experience something new for the first time, that she experienced when she was younger.

"All mothers have that moment where you're watching your child and they're doing something the first time and you're like, 'I remember doing that!' It's really cool," Diaz said.

Diaz, whose films include "There's Something About Mary" and "Charlie's Angels," married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.

Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.