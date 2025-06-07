What to know about the Los Angeles immigration protests after citywide ICE operations

Activists have called for "mass mobilization" in Los Angeles on Sunday, following protests that broke out a day earlier as people across the region reacted to dozens of arrests in citywide Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

A protest was planned for Sunday afternoon outside Los Angeles City Hall, according to the advocacy groups organizing it. In a social media caption calling for attendance, the groups wrote, "NATIONAL GUARD GO AWAY! ICE OUT OF LA!"

Meanwhile, the U.S. Northern Command said around 300 National Guard troops were deployed Sunday to three separate locations in the greater Los Angeles area to conduct "safety and protection of federal property & personnel."

The soldiers arrived after President Trump signed a memo Saturday ordering the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County, after clashes between immigration authorities and demonstrators in the cities of Paramount and neighboring Compton, where a car was set on fire.

Here's what to know about the unrest occurring in L.A.

A car burns during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. Eric Thayer / AP

How did the Los Angeles protests start?

ICE officers executed search warrants at multiple locations Friday, including outside a clothing warehouse in the Fashion District. The action came after a judge found probable cause that the employer was using fictitious documents for some of its workers, according to representatives for Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A tense scene unfolded outside as a crowd tried to block agents from driving away.

Protests also centered Friday around a federal building in downtown L.A. after word spread among demonstrators that detainees were allegedly being held in the basement of that building.

Advocates for immigrants' rights said there were also migration detentions outside Home Depot and Dale's Donuts stores.

On Saturday, protests erupted in the L.A. County city of Paramount after it appeared that federal law enforcement officers were conducting another immigration operation there.

Protests in Paramount continued into the evening, with several hundred demonstrators gathered near a doughnut shop, and authorities holding up barbed wire to keep the crowd back. They also gathered again outside federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles, including a detention center, where local police declared an unlawful assembly and began to arrest people.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said non-lethal munitions were fired by federal agents before deputies arrived at the scene.

"We will protect your right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or destruction of property," Luna said in televised comments that appeared on local news. "I urge the community to approach the situation peacefully, as we do not want anyone to be harmed."

Law enforcement clashes with demonstrators during a protest in Compton, California, on June 7, 2025, in response to federal immigration operations. RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

CBS Los Angeles footage showed some protesters attempting to get in the way of a U.S. Marshals Service bus, while others threw rocks and other objects at law enforcement vehicles. The protests also spread to the nearby city of Compton.

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons told multiple news outlets that community members showed up in response because people are fearful of activity by immigration agents.

"When you handle things the way that this appears to be handled, it's not a surprise that chaos would follow," Lemons said.

Some demonstrators jeered at officers while recording the events on smartphones.

"ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are," a woman said through a megaphone. "You are not welcome here."

More than a dozen people were arrested and accused of impeding immigration agents, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posted on X, including the names and mug shots of some of those arrested. He didn't say where they were protesting.

Who was detained?

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the ICE operations in Los Angeles resulted in the arrests of 118 immigrants this week, including 44 people in Friday's operations. Those arrests included five people linked to criminal organizations and people with prior criminal histories, DHS said.

Following the Friday arrests, protesters gathered in the evening outside a federal detention center, chanting, "Set them free, let them stay!"

Some held signs with anti-ICE slogans, and some scrawled graffiti on the building.

As of Saturday night, eight American citizens have been arrested in Paramount, ICE said in a statement. The agency said two juveniles will be released while others will face federal obstruction charges.

ICE officers in LA are also receiving help from Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Protective Service and now, the National Guard.

Among those arrested at the protests was David Huerta, regional president of the Service Employees International Union. Justice Department spokesperson Ciaran McEvoy confirmed that he was being held Saturday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles ahead of a scheduled Monday court appearance.

It was not clear whether Huerta had legal representation.

California Rep. Nanette Barragán told CBS News on Sunday that ICE enforcement and removal operations are expected, daily, for the next 30 days in L.A. County.

Protesters taunt Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies on Hunsaker Ave. on June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What has Trump said about the L.A. protests, and why is he deploying the National Guard?

Mr. Trump signed a memo Saturday night using Title 10 Authority to order the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to L.A. County "for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense." He also said in a late-night post shared to his Truth Social platform that demonstrators would no longer be allowed to wear masks at future protests.

"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!" the president wrote in an earlier post to his Truth Social platform Saturday evening.

A Defense Department official told CBS News that the vast majority of the 2,000 soldiers are from the California National Guard.

"In addition, the Secretary of Defense may employ any other members of the regular Armed Forces as necessary to augment and support the protection of Federal functions and property in any number determined appropriate in his discretion," the memo read.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a social media post that the National Guard was being mobilized "IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles." Hegseth added that if the violence continues, he would also mobilize "active duty Marines" from Camp Pendleton in San Diego County. He said the Marines were already on "high alert."

When asked what is the threshold for sending in the Marines, Mr. Trump said Sunday: "The bar is what I think it is."

"I mean, if we see danger to our country and to our citizens, we'll be very, very strong in terms of law and order. It's about law and order," Mr. Trump said before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey. "We're going to see what we need. We'll send whatever we need to make sure that it's law and order."

ICE officials in L.A. are also receiving help from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protective Service. Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said in an interview on Fox News earlier Saturday that "We're going to continue doing our job. We're going to push back on these people, and we're going to enforce the law."

The president also used Title 10 authority to order the deployment of troops to the southern border to enact his immigration crackdown after taking office in January. The use of Title 10 authority is a waiver of the Posse Comitatus Act, which is a U.S. federal law that restricts the use of the U.S. military for law enforcement within the U.S., except in cases explicitly authorized by the Constitution or an Act of Congress.

A U.S. Northern Command spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Sunday that elements of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the California National Guard began deploying to the Los Angeles area on Sunday, with some already on the ground.

About 300 troops were deployed as of Sunday afternoon.

"We're gonna have troops everywhere. We're not gonna let this happen to our country," Mr. Trump said Sunday. "We're not gonna let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden and his autopen."

When asked about the soldiers' role in L.A. on Sunday, defense officials told CBS News to refer to Mr. Trump's memo that says the National Guard's mission is to protect federal property and personnel — not acting as law enforcement but as support for the Department of Homeland Security.

How have local officials responded to the L.A. protests?

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom told CBS News Saturday night that Newsom called Mr. Trump and the two spoke for about 40 minutes.

"I did call him the other night," Mr. Trump said. "I said, look, you got to take care of this, otherwise I'm sending in the troops. That's what we did."

Prior to that phone call, Newsom wrote on social media that the "federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions."

Newsom said the deployment is "the wrong mission and will erode public trust."

Whether the president can call in the National Guard without Newsom's approval is unclear.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said that city officials had "been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward."

Mr. Trump said Sunday that officials will face charges if they stand in the way of deportations.

