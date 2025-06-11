Marine Corps battalion finish L.A. protests training, ready for deployment by Friday

The Marine Corps battalion dispatched to Southern California has finished its training for the Los Angeles protests and could be deployed by Friday, according to the Department of Defense.

The 700 Marines based out of Twentynine Palms, which is about 140 miles away from L.A., will join the roughly 4,100 California National Guard soldiers protecting federal buildings and personnel during the anti-ICE protests that started on June 6, the U.S. Northern Command wrote in a statement Wednesday night.

"They can and have accompanied ICE on missions, but they are not a part of the operations. Title 10 forces do not do law enforcement functions. They protect; they don't participate," U.S. Northern Command wrote.

Title 10 of the United States Code allows the president to federalize the National Guard. However, the Posse Comitatus Act, a 19th-century law, bars the military from participating in civil law enforcement, unless the president invokes the Insurrection Act. As a result, the National Guard soldiers and Marines will temporarily detain an individual until transferring custody to civilian law enforcement personnel, according to U.S. Northern Command.

When asked if he would invoke the Insurrection Act on Tuesday Mr. Trump said: ""If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We'll see."

In an interview with CBS News, L.A. Police Chief Jim McDonnell stated the city did not need the National Guard's help.

"We don't need the National Guard, and they are not here to help us right now," McDonnell said Wednesday on "CBS Mornings." They are here to facilitate what the federal agencies are doing on the immigration front."

President Trump mobilized the approximately 5,800 troops, dubbed Task Force 51, a day after the protests began.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Monday that the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, is "being deployed to Los Angeles to restore order." A top Pentagon official testified to Congress that the estimated cost of deploying the National Guard and the Marines is roughly $134 million. Mr. Trump said while walking on the red carpet of a Les Misérables on Wednesday night that the task force prevented L.A. from burning to the ground.

"If we weren't there and didn't bring in the National Guard and the Marines, you have a city that is burning to the ground," the president said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other local officials strongly opposed the move to federalize the California National Guard and deploy Marines to L.A. County. In a 28-page federal court filing, California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked a judge for a temporary restraining order by 1 p.m. local time Tuesday to "prevent the use of federalized National Guard and active duty Marines for law enforcement purposes on the streets of a civilian city."

Following the filing and after Mayor Karen Bass implemented a curfew for downtown L.A., Newsom delivered a statewide address to denounce the Trump administration, calling the deployment of troops a "brazen abuse of power" that escalated the protests.

"By night, several dozen lawbreakers became violent and destructive, they vandalized property, they tried to assault police officers," Newsom said. "This situation was winding down and was concentrated in just a few square blocks downtown. But that, that's not what Donald Trump wanted."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump said Wednesday morning that, "The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"