Caitlin Clark passes "Pistol" Pete Maravich's record to become all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader

Iowa's Caitlin Clark has become the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes' game against No. 2 Ohio State.

Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich's total of 3,617, amassed in just 86 games over three seasons at LSU. Maravich's record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard's major college women's record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Clark announced she would enter the 2024 WNBA draft. She is skipping the fifth year of eligibility available to athletes who competed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst / Getty Images

Maravich registered 3,667 points with the Tigers from 1967-1970 while averaging an astounding 44.2 points per game, according to CBS Sports.

