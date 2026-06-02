3 kids, 1 adult hospitalized after school bus slams into Hamline University building in St. Paul, police say

Three children and one adult are hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

University officials say the crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the Robbins Science Center, located near the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Hewitt Avenue.

The St. Paul Police Department says approximately 12 children were on the bus at the time, and three of those students were rushed to Children's Hospital "to be examined for minor injuries." The bus driver also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Regions Hospital.

The aftermath of a bus crashing into a building on the campus of Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 2, 2026. WCCO

Police say first responders also "searched the building to make sure no one inside was hurt," and several nearby streets are temporarily closed.

University officials say none of its students or staff were hurt in the crash, and the entire campus is now closed "upon the recommendation of emergency responders." The public is also asked to avoid the area.

"Our immediate, absolute priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved. We are working closely with local law enforcement and emergency services to assist in any way we can," university officials said.

St. Paul School District officials tell WCCO it has no affiliation with the bus involved.

This story will be updated.