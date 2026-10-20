Shelter-in-place issued in Burnsville after shooting injures 1

Officials in Burnsville, Minnesota, ordered a shelter-in-place Tuesday evening as police investigate a shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened on McAndrews Road West, just north of County Road 42 and east of County Road 5.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m., injuring one person who is expected to survive, the city says.

Officials issued the shelter-in-place alert around 8 p.m. and asked the public to avoid the area while police investigate.

This story will be updated.