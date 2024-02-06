Watch CBS News
Burnsville Polar Fest cancelled due to warm weather

By Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Burnsville Polar Fest will not happen this year due to warm weather, organizers said Tuesday. 

The winter celebration was supposed to be this Saturday.

The City of Burnsville does offer other events throughout the year, like Pride, Juneteenth and their Party on the Plaza series.

The Polar Fest cancellation is just one of the many events the mild winter has disrupted.

What would have been the 40th running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon was canceled due to a lack of snow in northern Minnesota.

MORE NEWS: Wimpy winter causes cancelations for various Twin Cities events

Ice fishing guides hope their season isn't over, but last week, the Carver County Sherriff's Office issued a warning about thin ice on lakes in the area.

That warning came after the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships canceled its final weekend.

