Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Kids find joy, comfort while reading with bunnies in St. Louis Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Bunny Besties cuddle up with kids to help them read with confidence
Bunny Besties cuddle up with kids to help them read with confidence 00:33

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – St. Louis Park is in the midst of its Summer Reading Festival – and Wednesday's audience was all ears. 

The nonprofit Bunny Besties brought trained rescue rabbits to do what they do best: listen. 

Kids lined up to be paired with their very own bunny, and read them a story out loud.   

MORE NEWS: Sophomore at the U of M wins national figure skating title

10p-vo-bunny-books-wcco3ugv.jpg
WCCO

"They're so excited," said volunteer Annemarie Moreland. "I love seeing them smile so much, I don't think I've ever seen anyone this excited to read."

The Bunny Besties team of volunteers and rescue rabbits travel to Minnesota communities to bring joy and help reduce stress.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 10:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.