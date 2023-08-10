Kids find joy, comfort while reading with bunnies in St. Louis Park

Bunny Besties cuddle up with kids to help them read with confidence

Bunny Besties cuddle up with kids to help them read with confidence

Bunny Besties cuddle up with kids to help them read with confidence

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – St. Louis Park is in the midst of its Summer Reading Festival – and Wednesday's audience was all ears.

The nonprofit Bunny Besties brought trained rescue rabbits to do what they do best: listen.

Kids lined up to be paired with their very own bunny, and read them a story out loud.

MORE NEWS: Sophomore at the U of M wins national figure skating title

WCCO

"They're so excited," said volunteer Annemarie Moreland. "I love seeing them smile so much, I don't think I've ever seen anyone this excited to read."

The Bunny Besties team of volunteers and rescue rabbits travel to Minnesota communities to bring joy and help reduce stress.