Western Minnesota community prepares for funeral of slain Deputy Josh Owen

CYRUS, Minn. -- Funeral arrangements have been made for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen.

He, along with two other law enforcement officers were shot on Saturday while responding to a domestic call. Owen's partner, Deputy Brody Merrill, and a Starbuck police officer survived. The suspect was then killed by officers.

"Oh, I was speechless. Shock. I couldn't believe it. Just shock," said Marshall Sondrol of Glenwood. Three days after the shooting, the residents of Pope County are still trying to process what happened.

"Turn the news on and you see Glenwood on there instead of other places. It's pretty sad. I feel for his wife and his boy," said Glenwood resident Lanita Sondrol.

RELATED: Deputy Joshua Owen remembered by his close-knit fitness family: "It's gonna be hard moving forward"

From a procession that spanned more than 100 miles to a growing memorial in front of the sheriff's department, long-time residents are expecting the support to continue through the memorial service and beyond.

"I'm sure the whole town, it'll be the whole town probably going that can make it. It's a shame. Absolute shame," said resident Roger Hermanson.

Owen's funeral will take place at 10:30 Saturday morning at Minnewaska Area High School, with a visitation on Friday evening.

In the meantime, people across the area are showing their support in other ways. That includes giving to memorial funds at two Glenwood banks.

"There's been a lot of support already and people are asking when can I donate? And how can I donate? And that just came out immediately," said Peter Nelson, president of Glenwood State Bank. Along with Eagle Bank, they've seen donations pour in for Owen's family.

"You hurt because they are connected to so many people in so many ways. But the good thing about community is it's community and that's how you get through it too. We all come together. And I think you are seeing that now and people are feeling that now," said Nelson.

In addition to the community banks, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has also set up a memorial fund to help Deputy Owen's family.