Brooklyn Park Salvation Army targeted by criminals for second time in two years

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — For the second time in as many years, the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army has been targeted by criminals.

"We are really here as a hub of hope," said Captain Daniel Simmons with Salvation Army Brooklyn Park.

The holiday season is the most visible time of year for the Salvation Army. While the Brooklyn Park location aims to give to those in need, thieves are taking from them.

"It was definitely frustrating when it was happening and trying to provide a service to the community the best we can," said Simmons.

After arriving to work one morning, Simmons noticed a gas cap was off one of their vehicles. Then, he noticed the Salvation Army magnet signs were missing. Surveillance video from the night before captured people siphoning gas and stealing the signs.

Simmons said he's more concerned about the signs missing than he is about the stolen gas. That's because he's worried they'll use them to masquerade as Salvation Army employees or volunteers, to gain access to kettles.

This crime spree comes two years after a man vandalized their building and a bus and tried to start the chapel on fire. He caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in smoke and water damage, and it took nearly a year to rebuild.

Damge from the vandalism in 2022 Salvation Army

"We've come to the conclusion that even with the person who vandalized the building, we try and have capacity for forgiveness and for grace," said Simmons.

But the crimes still weigh on him. He grew up using the Salvation Army with his mom and sister. He said it provided a lifeline during a time when his family had nothing. He's hoping one day those with bad intentions will understand that.

"Really for it to just end so we can continue to do the most good that we can do for the most people. And really for them to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem in Brooklyn Park," said Simmons.

Police haven't arrested anyone in the recent thefts yet.