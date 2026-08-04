Missing woman last seen with 2 children has ties to Indiana, Brooklyn Park police say

Police in a northern Twin Cities suburb are in search of a missing woman last seen with her two children.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, 35-year-old Britny Thomas has been missing since noon on Sunday, when she left the 7000 block of Northland Circle North in a vehicle. Her 7-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son were with her.

The family has ties to Indiana, police said.

Britny Thomas Brooklyn Park Police Department

Authorities describe Thomas as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is a blue-green 2022 Honda Accord with Indiana plates reading 565COF.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call 952-258-5321.