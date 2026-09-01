Brooklyn Park police searching for suspect in double shooting, related crash

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are looking for the suspect responsible for shooting a man and woman late Monday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at North 73rd and Brunswick avenues. Police were originally called for a car rollover, but say when they arrived they found a woman in a crashed car and evidence that shots were fired.

WCCO

A man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. They both told police a suspect shot at them and ran.

Police searched the area using K-9 and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. They found a gun but have not found a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.