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Brooklyn Park police searching for suspect in double shooting, related crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are looking for the suspect responsible for shooting a man and woman late Monday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at North 73rd and Brunswick avenues. Police were originally called for a car rollover, but say when they arrived they found a woman in a crashed car and evidence that shots were fired.   

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WCCO

A man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. They both told police a suspect shot at them and ran. 

Police searched the area using K-9 and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. They found a gun but have not found a suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing.

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