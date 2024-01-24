Brooklyn Park man sentenced to 25+ years in prison for killing 16-year-old

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A judge sentenced an 18-year-old man to more than 25 years in jail for fatally shooting another teen at the Quick African Market in Brooklyn Park last year.

In December, Farah Ahmed pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder for the death of 16-year-old Jahcohn Anderson.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 13, 2023, Anderson walked into Quick African Market, approached Ahmed, raised his arms to his side and said something to him.

Ahmed then started shooting Anderson and chasing him out of the store, charges state. Anderson was shot in the head and torso, and later died at North Memorial Hospital.

Police say that Ahmed turned himself in the next day.

Ahmed received credit for 255 days served for his 306-month prison sentence. He is also ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.