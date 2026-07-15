Brooklyn Park girl, 13, last seen nearly a month ago leaving home on foot

Police in the northern Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing nearly a month ago.

Karen Ivy Rhodes Schmitz was last seen leaving on foot from the 8500 block of Edinbrook Crossing North in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on June 22, according to police.

Schmitz is described as a Black girl standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black Nike jacket, camouflage pants and black shoes.

Karen Ivy Rhodes Schmitz Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Schmitz's direction of travel is unknown, but police say she has connections to the Chicago area.

Despite an extensive investigation, authorities say they are still unable to locate Schmitz.

Anyone who has seen Schmitz or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department via Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321 or call 911.